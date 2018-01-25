Volkswagen opens books for fifth Spanish auto ABS

On Thursday Volkswagen Finance opened order books for Driver España Five Spanish Auto Loan ABS. ING is sole arranger and joint lead manager alongside DZ Bank, BBVA and UniCredit.The €666m 1.7 year Aa2/AAA rated ‘A’ class notes with 12.5% credit enhancement ...
