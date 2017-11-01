Watermark
Carige sells non-performing loan portfolio

Banca Carige, the Genoese bank going through a lengthy restructuring process, moved a step further towards its derisking target this week by selling a €1.2bn portfolio of non-performing loans.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 05:30 PM

The bank said on Wednesday that it had sold the NPLs to Credito Fondiario, a Rome-based NPL specialist controlled by Tages Holding. The portfolio, consisting of mortgage and consumer loans, was sold for €265.7m, approximately 22.1% of the €1.2bn gross book value as of March. 

