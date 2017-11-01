Carige sells non-performing loan portfolio

The bank said on Wednesday that it had sold the NPLs to Credito Fondiario, a Rome-based NPL specialist controlled by Tages Holding. The portfolio, consisting of mortgage and consumer loans, was sold for €265.7m, approximately 22.1% of the €1.2bn gross book value as of March.Carige said ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.