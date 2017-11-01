CFPB slaps Citi with fine for deceptive student loan servicing

The bureau said in a Tuesday statement that the bank had misled borrowers into believing they were not eligible for a tax deduction for interest paid on certain loans, in addition to incorrectly charging late fees and interest on loan balances to in-school students.“Citibank’s servicing failures made ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.