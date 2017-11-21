Lending Club lines up new ABS

The California-based online lender filed documents with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday evening for the transaction, titled Consumer Loan Underlying Bond (CLUB) Credit Trust 2017-P2.

JP Morgan andCiti are leading the deal, according to the documents.

Lending Club executives announced in a November 7 earnings call that the company will be bringing two deals this quarter, as part of its plan to deliver $50m in securitization-related revenue in 2017.

The online lender first debuted a multi-seller transaction backed by non-prime loans in June, followed by a prime loan securitization in September. Since then, the company's ABS program has brought in a total of 30 new investors, according to data from PeerIQ.

Lending Club will also be shrinking its proportion of bank funding with the conclusion of its year-long agreement with Credigy, a National Bank of Canada subsidiary, the executives added on the call.

The deal will be the third marketplace loan ABS to market in November. A source pointed out that the high volume of deals in 2017 can be attributed to the maturation of the online lending sector, and growing familiarity among investors with deal structures and the underlying collateral.

“At the end of the day, the lenders with the most success are those which use more traditional ways of attracting capital – and I think once the key players like Lending Club expanded its capital market hires and launched its multi-seller platform, and Prosper closed its deal with the consortium of institutional investors, that really drove liquidity for marketplace lending ABS,” the market observer said.

Tightening underwriting standards

This month, Lending Club launched its fifth generation credit model which incorporates the latest machine learning techniques to “derive more than 100 customized and behavioral attributes” and evaluate credit trends at a “much more granular level”, reflecting the company’s push to reduce lending to riskier borrowers. The new model also does not rely on FICO scores, the company said on its website.

“Some of the loans had not been performing the way they were initially projected to,” a source at a data and analytics firm told GlobalCapital, referring to earlier loan vintages from 2015 and 2016.

“We’re seeing higher losses [on those vintages]. What is happening now is that there’s been a push to tighten underwriting standards, so Lending Club has already stopped selling its ‘F’ and ‘G’ grade loans to investors. A lot of issuers tweak their credit model every quarter to improve underwriting and price risk better,” the source said.

A Lending Club spokesperson declined to comment on whether this deal features loans underwritten with the new credit model.