Lending Club readies first self-sponsored prime loan ABS

Citi and JP Morgan are joint book runners on the $363m transaction, which is backed by 36 and 60 month fixed rate unsecured consumer loans made to prime borrowers with an average FICO score of 692, according to the Kroll presale.Since late 2015, the platform ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.