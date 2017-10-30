Junior CLO debt surges above par in secondary market

The price of CLO debt in the secondary market is now above par across most of the capital stack, meaning buying secondary paper is essentially a carry trade, according to analysts from Bank of America Merrill Lynch on Tuesday.An investor speaking with GlobalCapital said that double-B rated ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.