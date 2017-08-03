Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Consumer finance pro takes the helm at Renovate America

Former Discover Bank CFO Roy Guthrie has been tapped to replace JP McNeill as CEO at residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) shop Renovate America.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 05:00 PM

Guthrie, who joined Renovate as a board member in April, will replace McNeill as he moves into his new role as vice chair of the company’s board of directors, according to a company statement.

Guthrie also serves on the board of Synchrony Financial as the head of ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 5,262 21 11.94
2 Citi 4,551 15 10.32
3 BNP Paribas 2,642 12 5.99
4 Rabobank 2,633 4 5.97
5 Goldman Sachs 2,615 4 5.93

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 91,021.10 261 12.87%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 86,729.03 253 12.26%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 68,655.83 211 9.71%
4 JPMorgan 49,816.48 157 7.04%
5 Credit Suisse 40,548.65 123 5.73%