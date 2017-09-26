Watermark
Comptroller sees “cracks” in MPL performance, urges Congress to clarify Madden

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Keith Noreika warned in a Monday speech of the rising delinquency rates for unsecured consumer loans originated by marketplace lenders, and called on Congress to take a stance on the Madden versus Midland case.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 26 Sep 2017

Comptroller Noreika acknowledged that rising delinquency rates and profitability issues are normal for a “maturing industry”, and noted that some lenders are still “stretching for profitability” despite an improvement in performance from last year. 

Some online lenders have been dealing with the issue of rising charge-off rates, especially in ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 4,755 19 11.75
2 Citi 4,288 14 10.60
3 Rabobank 2,633 4 6.51
4 Goldman Sachs 2,615 4 6.46
5 Barclays 2,603 8 6.43

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 84,503.31 246 12.96%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 71,587.85 220 10.98%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 65,360.43 206 10.03%
4 JPMorgan 46,548.88 148 7.14%
5 Credit Suisse 37,323.31 115 5.73%