Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Enter Stage Entertainment for €355 div recap

Dutch musical theatre group Stage Entertainment, producer of shows including The Lion King and Mamma Mia!, is to debut in the leveraged finance market this week for a €355m term loan to pay a dividend recapitalisation to sponsor CVC, after the latter’s majority investment in the firm in 2015 was unusually an all equity deal.

  • By Max Bower
  • 03:00 PM

Stage will hold a bank meeting on Thursday for the loan.

Barclays is global co-ordinator and physical bookrunner. ABN Amro, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, ING and Morgan Stanley are joint bookrunners.

The deal joins a leveraged loan market humming with new issuance.

Several leveraged ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 12 Jun 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 10,231.82 32 7.84%
2 JPMorgan 8,649.53 32 6.63%
3 Deutsche Bank 7,504.04 42 5.75%
4 BNP Paribas 7,457.95 38 5.72%
5 Credit Suisse 6,678.77 32 5.12%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Jun 2017
1 Citi 3,564.32 23 8.01%
2 JPMorgan 3,550.43 30 7.98%
3 Barclays 3,405.88 27 7.65%
4 Deutsche Bank 3,394.06 32 7.63%
5 Goldman Sachs 2,981.15 25 6.70%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Jun 2017
1 JPMorgan 19,005.58 142 11.27%
2 Citi 15,642.08 113 9.28%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 14,393.04 121 8.54%
4 Goldman Sachs 12,300.74 87 7.29%
5 Barclays 11,596.83 70 6.88%