Residential PACE lender hires former GSE bigwig

Paige Wisdom, the former chief enterprise risk officer at Freddie Mac, has joined residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) lender Renovate America as CFO.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 08:00 PM

Wisdom, who began at the San Diego-based firm last week, replaces former CFO Tom Hemmings, who will be transitioning to an executive vice president role focusing on expanding the company's PACE program into more states.

A spokesperson told GlobalCapital on Tuesday that Wisdom will be helping to ...

