ESG securitization: why CLOs are struggling to change colour

Green securitization is firmly on the menu as part of the European Union's push for sustainable investment. But one corner of the market is proving slow to changes, despite taking baby steps in that direction.



In securitization, a deal is declared green if it either comprises green assets or uses the proceeds of the deal to fund a green-friendly project. Several synthetic deals, executed by the former Mariner team Several synthetic deals, executed by the former Mariner team now at Newmarket , encourage banks and one development bank to recycle the capital savings ...