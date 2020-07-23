UK RMBS spreads retrace to pre-Covid levels in rush to market

By Tom Brown
23 Jul 2020

A flurry of UK RMBS deals have come to market in recent days, marking a comeback for the sector as triple-A spreads return to pre-Covid levels.

RMBS deals from Kensington Mortgages, Atom Bank, and Pepper Money have all closed in the market, pitching investors a flurry of new paper from the non-conforming and buy to let sectors.

“I think that in prime land spreads have pretty much reverted to where they were pre-crisis, ...

