Planet Fitness preps debut ABS

Planet Fitness is issuing a whole-business securitization, a first for the North American fitness franchise.

  • By Fotios Tsarouhis
  • 10 Jul 2018

The Hampton, New Hampshire-based company will use the proceeds of the $1.225bn corporate ABS issuance to refinance its $708m of term loan debt and for “general corporate purposes” that include returning capital to shareholders.

The securitization is backed by the company’s US franchise agreements and vendor contracts, as ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 BNP Paribas 9,819 18 18.19
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 5,906 20 10.94
3 Citi 4,889 12 9.06
4 JP Morgan 4,681 6 8.67
5 Lloyds Bank 3,389 13 6.28

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 69,274.08 197 11.45%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 60,274.95 165 9.96%
3 JPMorgan 48,046.47 137 7.94%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 47,876.25 137 7.91%
5 Credit Suisse 38,137.06 93 6.30%