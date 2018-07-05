SFIG chief out as management issues, pay echo ASF woes The executive director of the Structured Finance Industry Group (SFIG), the US securitization industry’s advocacy and lobbying organisation, has departed. His exit comes as SFIG members say they had grown weary of the issues around management and executive pay that also sunk the group’s predecessor organisation, the American Securitization Forum (ASF).

{{errorMessage}} More like this — Something lighter