Watermark
Go to Asia edition

SFIG chief out as management issues, pay echo ASF woes

The executive director of the Structured Finance Industry Group (SFIG), the US securitization industry’s advocacy and lobbying organisation, has departed. His exit comes as SFIG members say they had grown weary of the issues around management and executive pay that also sunk the group’s predecessor organisation, the American Securitization Forum (ASF).

  • By Max Adams
  • 05 Jul 2018
SFIG announced executive director Richard Johns’ departure in a letter to members last Friday, June 29. The group said that he has left to pursue “other endeavors”, and will assist in the transition while it looks for a new executive director. The organisation will be led by a ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 BNP Paribas 9,819 18 19.99
2 JP Morgan 4,681 6 9.53
3 Citi 4,572 11 9.31
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,436 13 6.99
5 Lloyds Bank 3,080 12 6.27

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 68,375.63 195 11.55%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 60,274.95 165 10.18%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 47,271.32 136 7.98%
4 JPMorgan 47,235.62 135 7.98%
5 Credit Suisse 36,063.61 90 6.09%