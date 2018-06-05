Watermark
Go to Asia edition

PetSmart moves Chewy stock out of reach of bondholders

US pet retailer PetSmart has moved a portion of online subsidiary Chewy out of the reach of the company's senior bondholders, but that has not weighed on the bonds in the secondary market.

  • By David Bell
  • 05 Jun 2018

Covenant research firms flagged on Monday that PetSmart had transferred 20% of the stock of subsidiary Chewy to private equity parent company BC Partners as a dividend and a further 16.5% to an unrestricted subsidiary.

The transfer takes the equity out of the reach of holders of $2bn of ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Credit Agricole CIB 7,146.74 28 6.37%
2 Goldman Sachs 6,996.67 25 6.24%
3 BNP Paribas 6,834.68 27 6.09%
4 UniCredit 5,853.35 32 5.22%
5 HSBC 5,751.62 22 5.13%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 2,858.53 33 7.88%
2 JPMorgan 2,667.48 29 7.36%
3 Credit Suisse 2,291.44 22 6.32%
4 Goldman Sachs 2,130.55 21 5.88%
5 Deutsche Bank 1,993.88 21 5.50%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 11,915.90 94 9.90%
2 Citi 8,902.41 75 7.40%
3 Barclays 8,152.49 59 6.78%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 7,918.15 75 6.58%
5 Goldman Sachs 7,786.76 64 6.47%