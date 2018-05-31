Watermark
Secured deals shine as volatility kicks credit

The covered bond and ABS markets came into their own this week as soaring volatility, driven by Italy's wrangling over picking a government, effectively shuttered other credit markets, write Asad Ali and Bill Thornhill.

  • By Asad Ali, Bill Thornhill
  • 31 May 2018

On Thursday, Toronto Dominion Bank issued a record-breaking £1bn sterling covered bond a day after successfully issuing its second euro benchmark of the year.

The ABS market is also seeing deals done. A €1.6bn French consumer loan deal, Noria 2018-I FCT from sole lead BNP Paribas and ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 BNP Paribas 6,872 14 16.03
2 JP Morgan 4,494 5 10.48
3 Citi 4,296 9 10.02
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,067 11 7.16
5 Lloyds Bank 2,346 10 5.47

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 50,540.89 142 11.69%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 46,504.43 123 10.76%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 35,441.18 103 8.20%
4 JPMorgan 34,341.06 98 7.95%
5 Credit Suisse 28,163.35 66 6.52%