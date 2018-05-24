Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Vivint preps maiden solar ABS deal

Vivint is issuing its debut solar asset securitization, a $355 million offering that marks the year’s first ABS deal to be backed by power purchase agreements and leases.

  • By Fotios Tsarouhis
  • 08:45 PM

The Provo, Utah-based solar shop filed an ABS-15G form with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for Vivint Solar Financing V on Thursday.

Credit Suisse and Citi are bookrunners on the deal, which will be secured on a portfolio of 37,792 leases and PPAs for 259.88 MW of ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Citi 4,296 9 12.47
2 BNP Paribas 3,136 11 9.10
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 2,934 10 8.52
4 Lloyds Bank 2,213 9 6.42
5 Credit Agricole 2,025 6 5.88

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 45,786.98 132 11.43%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 42,772.13 118 10.68%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 33,822.43 98 8.45%
4 JPMorgan 31,322.80 90 7.82%
5 Credit Suisse 24,807.99 61 6.20%