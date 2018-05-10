CIFC co-head Wriedt departs

CIFC has appointed founding member Steve Vaccaro as sole CEO of the firm after co-CEO Oliver Wriedt decided to leave the firm to “pursue other opportunities”, the company said on Friday.Vaccaro has been co-CEO of the firm since 2014, and chief investment officer since 2011. The firm ...
