Dechert US CLO lawyer leaves for Milbank CLO lawyer Sean Solis has left Dechert to join Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCoy in New York, the firm said on Monday, with the firm looking to capture market share from new entrants drawn to the sector by the rollback of risk retention rules.

Solis joined Milbank's structured finance and securitization group in New York on Monday, the firm said. He joins from Dechert, where he had been a partner since 2014. His group focused on representing managers and arrangers in the CLO market, with a focus on risk retention regulations in