Dechert US CLO lawyer leaves for Milbank

Solis joined Milbank’s structured finance and securitization group in New York on Monday, the firm said.He joins from Dechert, where he had been a partner since 2014. His group focused on representing managers and arrangers in the CLO market, with a focus on risk retention regulations in ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.