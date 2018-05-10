Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Dechert US CLO lawyer leaves for Milbank

CLO lawyer Sean Solis has left Dechert to join Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCoy in New York, the firm said on Monday, with the firm looking to capture market share from new entrants drawn to the sector by the rollback of risk retention rules.

  • By David Bell
  • 04:30 PM

Solis joined Milbank’s structured finance and securitization group in New York on Monday, the firm said.

He joins from Dechert, where he had been a partner since 2014. His group focused on representing managers and arrangers in the CLO market, with a focus on risk retention regulations in ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Citi 4,296 9 12.88
2 BNP Paribas 3,026 10 9.07
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 2,824 9 8.46
4 Lloyds Bank 2,213 9 6.63
5 Credit Agricole 2,025 6 6.07

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 45,536.99 131 11.48%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 42,332.13 117 10.67%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 33,822.43 98 8.53%
4 JPMorgan 31,087.25 89 7.84%
5 Credit Suisse 24,807.99 61 6.25%