Post Advisory Group closes debut CLO amid heavy supply

Arranger JP Morgan priced the senior triple-A notes of Post Advisory Group’s debut $409.7m deal at 105bp over three month Libor. The deal has a five year reinvestment period and a two year non-call.The riskiest piece of the debt structure, the double-B notes, were priced at 587bp. ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.