Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Post Advisory Group closes debut CLO amid heavy supply

Post Advisory Group, which set up a new CLO business in September last year, closed a debut deal on Tuesday as spreads leak wider in the primary market on the back of heavy supply.

  • By David Bell
  • 18 Apr 2018

Arranger JP Morgan priced the senior triple-A notes of Post Advisory Group’s debut $409.7m deal at 105bp over three month Libor. The deal has a five year reinvestment period and a two year non-call.

The riskiest piece of the debt structure, the double-B notes, were priced at 587bp. ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Citi 4,016 8 14.22
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 2,411 8 8.54
3 Lloyds Bank 2,213 9 7.84
4 BNP Paribas 1,999 8 7.08
5 Societe Generale 1,927 4 6.82

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 33,454.98 97 11.27%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 29,687.49 81 10.00%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 25,825.61 70 8.70%
4 JPMorgan 22,919.96 68 7.72%
5 Credit Suisse 19,279.28 44 6.50%