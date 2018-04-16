Goldman broadens fintech push with Clarity buy

Clarity’s CEO Adam Dell joins Goldman Sachs as a partner. Dell now reports to Harit Talwar, head of digital finance and Omer Ismail, chief commercial officer at Marcus.The app uses machine learning technology to help customers manage money and track bills. Clarity, which will be rebranded as ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.