Goldman broadens fintech push with Clarity buy

Goldman Sachs’ GS Bank is broadening its suite of fintech offerings with the acquisition of the personal finance app Clarity Money.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 16 Apr 2018

Clarity’s CEO Adam Dell joins Goldman Sachs as a partner. Dell now reports to Harit Talwar, head of digital finance and Omer Ismail, chief commercial officer at Marcus.

The app uses machine learning technology to help customers manage money and track bills. Clarity, which will be rebranded as ...

