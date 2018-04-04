Middle market CLO issuance accelerates US middle market CLO volumes are running ahead of the levels achieved in what was a record year for the market in 2017, said Wells Fargo on Wednesday.

Three new deals last week took year to date volumes to $3.8bn, wrote Wells Fargo analyst McKenzie Miller on Wednesday. On a year to date basis, middle market issuance is 144% ahead of last year, according to Miller. Last year was a record one for US middle market ... Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content. Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period. Free Trial Log in Corporate access To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here. On a year to date basis, middle market issuance is 144% ahead of last year, according to Miller. Last year was a record one for US middle market ...