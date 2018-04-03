Watermark
Investors devour glut of European ABS in first quarter

European ABS investors absorbed a strong wave of supply in the first quarter, as issuers sold €25.3bn on bonds, a 74% increase in deal volume compared to the first quarter of 2017, according to Rabobank analysts.

  • By Asad Ali
  • 03 Apr 2018

A London-based portfolio manager noted that the junior tranches of new deals were particularly in demand last quarter, with significant oversubscription in the lower rated classes, though appetite was also high for senior tranches.

The portfolio manager also pointed to healthy credit fundamentals and a strong pull ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
1 Citi 2,580 5 12.45
2 BNP Paribas 1,702 7 8.21
3 Societe Generale 1,631 3 7.87
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 1,630 6 7.86
5 Lloyds Bank 1,383 7 6.67

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 31,306.15 86 11.21%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 29,023.73 78 10.39%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 24,556.45 65 8.79%
4 JPMorgan 21,717.37 62 7.78%
5 Credit Suisse 18,580.65 38 6.65%