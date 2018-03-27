Kroll looks to muscle in on booming CLO ratings business

Kroll has hired Eric Hudson, senior director in the structured products group at S&P Global, to head a US corporate CLO rating unit. Hudson has worked at S&P since 2007, according to LinkedIn. The rating agency has also hired a new head of business development from Goldman Sachs ...
