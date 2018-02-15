Watermark
Go to Asia edition

European banks could be hamstrung by extra-territorial CLO rules

New securitization rules could put EU-domiciled banks at a competitive disadvantage arranging US CLOs if EU risk retention rules are applied in their planned form. Market participants raised the issue at a public hearing on Monday, but regulators refused to be drawn on whether they would try to cure the problem in the final rules.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 06:00 PM

The European Banking Authority held a bumper day of securitization public hearings on Monday this week, with sessions in the morning on disclosures and notifications of “simple transparent and standardised” status, and afternoon sessions on risk retention and asset homogeneity.

The EBA was working with the European Securities ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 68,771.53 237 8.65%
2 JPMorgan 57,085.92 227 7.18%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 50,865.00 167 6.39%
4 Barclays 47,895.96 139 6.02%
5 Deutsche Bank 42,753.64 160 5.37%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 9,359.72 13 13.34%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 7,508.63 11 10.70%
3 Goldman Sachs 5,773.27 11 8.23%
4 Citi 4,606.54 14 6.57%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 3,259.14 12 4.64%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 2,546.04 12 11.63%
2 JPMorgan 1,646.29 9 7.52%
3 Credit Suisse 1,641.59 6 7.50%
4 Deutsche Bank 1,465.10 11 6.69%
5 Citi 1,285.41 7 5.87%