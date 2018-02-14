Watermark
More debut issuers drawn to CRE CLOs for cheap funding

First time issuers are dominating activity in the growing market for commercial real estate CLOs, with Bridge Debt Strategies the latest debut real estate investment trust to tap the market on Wednesday.

  • By David Bell
  • 14 Feb 2018

Bridge priced a $510.23m deal on Wednesday, with Wells Fargo acting as sole structuring agent, lead manager and bookrunner.

The deal offered three tranches of notes rated triple-A, AA-, and A-. The senior ‘A’ tranche was priced with a coupon of 85bp over Libor, in line with guidance, ...

