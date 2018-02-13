Watermark
Morningstar appoints new president, sees potential boom in esoteric ABS

Morningstar Credit Ratings has named managing director of RMBS and ABS Brian Grow as president, as the rating agency eyes a growing esoteric securitization market in 2018.

  • By Max Adams
  • 13 Feb 2018

Morningstar announced Grow’s appointment on Tuesday, stating that he will oversee all of the company’s credit ratings business. He reports to head of global research Haywood Kelly.

Speaking with GlobalCapital on Tuesday, Grow said that Morningstar is expecting a surge in volume and interest in esoteric ABS ...

