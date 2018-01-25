Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Nationwide considers RMBS over covered bonds

Nationwide Building Society has announced a US and UK roadshow for its Silverstone 2018-1 RMBS with a view to issuing dollar and sterling floating rate tranches. It may also issue a longer dated fixed-rate tranche, a format that has historically been used by covered bond issuers including Nationwide.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 05:30 PM

Nationwide has mandated Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi and HSBC for a roadshow in the US and UK and intends to issue a Reg S/144A deal in the three to five year in both sterling and dollar floating rate notes.

...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 5,663.78 18 10.56%
2 Wells Fargo Securities 4,957.41 13 9.24%
3 JPMorgan 4,139.09 13 7.71%
4 Credit Suisse 3,529.43 7 6.58%
5 Morgan Stanley 3,109.75 8 5.80%