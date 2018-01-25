Deutsche lures structured finance banker Karmally back

Karmally, who is understood to be join as managing director later this year, is returning to the firm after a stint at Goldman Sachs, where he worked as an executive director in structured finance sales for the FICC division in Dubai.Before that he spent a ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.