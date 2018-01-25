Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Deutsche lures structured finance banker Karmally back

Deutsche Bank has hired Asif Karmally from Goldman Sachs to work in its financial solutions group in the Middle East.

  • By David Rothnie
  • 07:15 PM

Karmally, who is understood to be join as managing director later this year, is returning to the firm after a stint at Goldman Sachs, where he worked as an executive director in structured finance sales for the FICC division in Dubai.

Before that he spent a ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 9,317.91 28 12.99%
2 HSBC 8,481.87 32 11.83%
3 Deutsche Bank 7,181.21 17 10.01%
4 JPMorgan 5,097.35 16 7.11%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 3,534.11 25 4.93%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 4,402.53 7 18.41%
2 Deutsche Bank 3,977.43 2 16.63%
3 HSBC 3,768.59 4 15.75%
4 JPMorgan 2,812.07 8 11.76%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,857.56 8 7.77%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 3,402.03 8 18.75%
2 Standard Chartered Bank 2,346.64 5 12.94%
3 HSBC 2,253.75 3 12.42%
4 Deutsche Bank 1,703.96 4 9.39%
5 JPMorgan 1,507.04 3 8.31%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 ING 3,668.64 29 9.01%
2 UniCredit 3,440.98 25 8.45%
3 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 3,156.55 13 7.75%
4 Credit Suisse 2,801.35 8 6.88%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,478.18 21 6.09%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 250.31 10 12.23%
2 Standard Chartered Bank 126.67 2 6.19%
3 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 81.25 1 3.97%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 81.25 1 3.97%
3 Morgan Stanley 81.25 1 3.97%