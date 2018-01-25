Watermark
BNPP AM hires new structured finance head

BNP Paribas Asset Management has hired Axa IM's Michel Fryszman as head of structured finance.

Fryszman had worked at Axa since 2005, joining as a portfolio manager but holding other roles including head of ABS investment and head of mortgages and specialty finance.

He reports to Laurent Gueunier, head of real assets, SME lending and structured finance — also an Axa IM alumnus, who ...

