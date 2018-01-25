BNPP AM hires new structured finance head

Fryszman had worked at Axa since 2005, joining as a portfolio manager but holding other roles including head of ABS investment and head of mortgages and specialty finance.He reports to Laurent Gueunier, head of real assets, SME lending and structured finance — also an Axa IM alumnus, who ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.