Watermark
Go to Asia edition

HSBC beefs up US corporate, FIG teams

HSBC has hired managing directors in its US healthcare and consumer and retail coverage teams, as well as a new head for its US financial institutions group.

  • By David Bell
  • 08 Jan 2018

The firm said on Monday that Jonathan Tretler had joined the bank in November as head of consumer and retail for North America. Thad Davis has also been hired as head of healthcare for the region.

Sarah Salih meanwhile has been hired as head of financial institutions group, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 30,388.71 99 8.67%
2 BNP Paribas 22,463.54 135 6.41%
3 Goldman Sachs 17,954.81 74 5.12%
4 Deutsche Bank 17,265.42 99 4.93%
5 HSBC 16,143.35 101 4.61%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 8,207.08 65 7.68%
2 JPMorgan 8,189.87 69 7.66%
3 Credit Suisse 6,866.33 69 6.42%
4 Deutsche Bank 6,143.35 62 5.75%
5 BNP Paribas 6,013.40 67 5.63%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 37,182.38 290 10.71%
2 Citi 29,114.49 233 8.39%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 29,041.61 253 8.37%
4 Goldman Sachs 24,968.98 183 7.19%
5 Barclays 23,164.35 155 6.67%