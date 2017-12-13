FNBT to launch online small biz lending platform

The new platform will allow FNBT to digitize the lending process for small business borrowers, cutting out the paperwork and effort involved with setting up an account at a physical branch. The bank will utilise a lending technology platform operated by RCGILTNER Services.Funding is expected to take three ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.