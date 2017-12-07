Watermark
Hayfin to establish US CLO footprint with Kingsland acquisition

London-based credit platform Hayfin Capital Management has signed an agreement to acquire US CLO manager Kingsland Capital Management, giving the firm exposure to US leveraged loans and high yield credit.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 07:00 PM

The acquisition, which will increase Hayfin’s assets under management to around €10bn from €8.2bn presently, will broaden the investment manager’s syndicated loan and high yield credit offerings to investors, the firm said in a statement. The financial terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

Hayfin will ...

