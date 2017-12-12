Watermark
Cleveland Fed responds to P2P research criticism

Dr Loretta Mester, president of the Cleveland Federal Reserve, has denied that the release of a controversial research paper comparing peer-to-peer (P2P) lending to the pre-crisis subprime mortgage industry was aimed at disrupting the passage of lender friendly legislation proposed by congressman Patrick McHenry.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 12 Dec 2017
The vice chairman on the US House Financial Services Committee, Rep. Patrick McHenry (R–NC), wrote to Mester last week, questioning the timing of the release of a controversial study on the peer-to-peer lending sector, just days before Congress was due to debate a bill aimed at allowing such ...

