OnDeck grows finance team with balance sheet experts

The New York-based company announced the hires of Kelly Merrill and Erich Wust on Tuesday.Kelly Merrill has been hired as a senior vice president for finance, and will lead the company's short-term and long-term financial planning initiatives. She will be based in New York and report to ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.