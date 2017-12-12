Watermark
Go to Asia edition

OnDeck grows finance team with balance sheet experts

Online small business lender OnDeck has hired a pair of senior executives with expertise in asset disposal strategy and balance sheet optimization.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 12 Dec 2017

The New York-based company announced the hires of Kelly Merrill and Erich Wust on Tuesday.

Kelly Merrill has been hired as a senior vice president for finance, and will lead the company's short-term and long-term financial planning initiatives. She will be based in New York and report to ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 119,693.92 344 12.91%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 99,935.46 287 10.78%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 88,155.55 263 9.51%
4 JPMorgan 69,113.88 208 7.46%
5 Credit Suisse 51,260.05 154 5.53%