Watermark
Go to Asia edition

VTB Capital closes Rb48bn agency-backed Russian RMBS

VTB Capital has completed a Rb48.2bn (€688.3m) residential mortgage backed securitization, guaranteed by the state Agency for Housing and Mortgage Lending guarantee programme.

  • By David Bell
  • 08:30 PM

The Russian bank has structured the single tranche mortgage security, which has a fixed coupon of 11.5%, through AHML’s new ‘Mortgage-backed Securities Factory’ programme, which places a state guarantee on the bonds.

VTB Capital said the bonds are intended to be placed in the market in the near ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 117,270.21 337 13.07%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 99,769.11 286 11.12%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 85,848.64 254 9.57%
4 JPMorgan 67,323.36 205 7.50%
5 Credit Suisse 48,816.08 140 5.44%