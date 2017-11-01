VTB Capital closes Rb48bn agency-backed Russian RMBS

The Russian bank has structured the single tranche mortgage security, which has a fixed coupon of 11.5%, through AHML’s new ‘Mortgage-backed Securities Factory’ programme, which places a state guarantee on the bonds.VTB Capital said the bonds are intended to be placed in the market in the near ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.