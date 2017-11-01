Watermark
Tesla offers second solar ABS deal in two months

Investors are eager for a slice of Tesla’s latest solar securitization from its SolarCity subsidiary, said industry sources, but solar ABS volume could remain limited in 2018 unless the challenge of securitizing commercial and industrial scale solar assets can be cracked.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 08:30 PM

Tesla filed ABS-15G documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission last week for its upcoming deal, called TES 2017-2. Kroll Bond Rating Agency assigned preliminary ratings of A- to the $99.02m ‘A’ notes and BB to the $31.89m ‘B’ notes.

Citi and Credit Suisse are leading the deal, which will ...

