Tesla offers second solar ABS deal in two months

Tesla filed ABS-15G documents
with the Securities and Exchange Commission last week for its upcoming deal,
called TES 2017-2. Kroll Bond Rating Agency assigned preliminary ratings of A-
to the $99.02m ‘A’ notes and BB to the $31.89m ‘B’ notes.
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.