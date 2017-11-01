US structured finance hits post-crisis high

All major sectors of the US securitization market have eclipsed last year’s volumes, wrote S&P analysts on Wednesday.Issuers have sold $219bn in asset-backed securities, $107bn of new issue CLOs (not including the roughly $150bn of reset and refinancing paper), $84bn of CMBS and $64bn of RMBS during ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.