Watermark
Go to Asia edition

US structured finance hits post-crisis high

With three weeks in the year still to go, US securitization volume has reached a post crisis high of $474bn, according to S&P Global Ratings.

  • By David Bell
  • 06:30 PM

All major sectors of the US securitization market have eclipsed last year’s volumes, wrote S&P analysts on Wednesday.

Issuers have sold $219bn in asset-backed securities, $107bn of new issue CLOs (not including the roughly $150bn of reset and refinancing paper), $84bn of CMBS and $64bn of RMBS during ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 111,131.36 317 13.04%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 96,639.32 283 11.34%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 81,749.66 249 9.60%
4 JPMorgan 61,554.22 191 7.22%
5 Credit Suisse 44,689.16 138 5.25%