Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Frothy US high yield knocked but still standing after volatile week

The US high yield market suffered a volatile week, with pulled deals, wider spreads and billions of dollars of retail investor outflows, but a string of determined issuers and hardy investors keen to pick up bargains meant the sell-off did not result in a full blown market rout, as many had earlier feared.

  • By David Bell
  • 08:30 PM
A string of “meaningful and yet only loosely related events” knocked some of the wind out of the US high yield market last week, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts. Just three weeks ago, the Bank of America Merrill Lynch US High Yield option adjusted spread ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 19,543.40 76 7.20%
2 BNP Paribas 17,658.36 110 6.51%
3 Goldman Sachs 15,275.80 61 5.63%
4 Deutsche Bank 14,353.50 81 5.29%
5 HSBC 14,165.38 91 5.22%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 6,956.59 58 7.37%
2 Goldman Sachs 6,650.01 53 7.04%
3 Deutsche Bank 5,912.17 58 6.26%
4 Credit Suisse 5,670.23 59 6.00%
5 BNP Paribas 5,158.30 56 5.46%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 32,971.15 259 10.73%
2 Citi 26,371.28 210 8.58%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 24,356.24 217 7.92%
4 Goldman Sachs 22,942.90 163 7.46%
5 Barclays 19,846.46 136 6.46%