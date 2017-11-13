Watermark
IDB mulls Mexican solar securitization funding

The Inter-American Development Bank is evaluating a possible MP1bn ($52m) warehousing loan to finance a portfolio of small scale solar projects in Mexico with a view to supporting a subsequent securitization in the local capital markets, a model the development bank has used for previous projects.

  By GlobalCapital
  13 Nov 2017

Michael Turner

The transaction is intended to ease the financing of solar projects on residential, commercial and industrial properties to be originated and sold by several local developers, according to documents published recently by the development bank's private sector arm, IDB Invest, which was until recently known as the Inter-American ...

