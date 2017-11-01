Watermark
Euro CLO market stays hot as Japanese interest drives tightening

The European CLO market is showing no sign of cooling down going into year end, with investor demand stronger than ever, and heightened Japanese interest driving spreads tighter.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 06:00 PM

Heavy demand is send a number of issues to the primary market in November. 

Carlyle is the latest big name issuer to hit the market. The manager has mandated Morgan Stanley to arrange the €413.8m Carlyle Euro CLO 2017-3. 

Meanwhile, HPS has priced its second euro CLO via ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 105,558.75 300 12.93%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 95,094.15 276 11.65%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 78,699.65 239 9.64%
4 JPMorgan 56,936.09 178 6.97%
5 Credit Suisse 43,376.88 132 5.31%