Talk of leverage spikes as returns shrink in CLO debt

With $92.86bn of new CLOs sold this year, volumes have almost doubled compared with to 2016, and with still two months of the year to go the market is easily on track to beat the $99.07bn sold in 2015, according to Wells Fargo data.Investor demand – domestic, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.