Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Ladder Capital closes debut real estate CLO

Ladder Capital closed its first CLO backed by bridge loans on commercial real estate properties on Tuesday, the second time this year it has stepped into the capital markets with a deal from its own shelf.

  • By David Bell
  • 04 Oct 2017

The LCCM FL1 CRE CLO transaction sold $456.9m of notes, with the triple-A rated ‘A’ piece priced at 88bp over Libor.

Wells Fargo and JP Morgan acted as joint lead managers on the deal.

The deal is backed by 19 loans secured on a mix of office, multifamily, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 5,262 21 11.94
2 Citi 4,551 15 10.32
3 BNP Paribas 2,642 12 5.99
4 Rabobank 2,633 4 5.97
5 Goldman Sachs 2,615 4 5.93

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 91,157.58 262 12.85%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 86,865.52 254 12.25%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 68,655.83 211 9.68%
4 JPMorgan 49,816.48 157 7.02%
5 Credit Suisse 40,548.65 123 5.72%