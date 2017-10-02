Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Dividend prices inaugural ABS deal

Dividend Solar priced its first solar ABS transaction at the end of last week, as market chatter around the asset class increases on the back of rumors of more issuance during last month’s ABS East industry conference.

  • By Max Adams
  • 02 Oct 2017

The $128.95m transaction was priced to yield 4.084% for the senior ‘A’ tranche. The ‘B’ class yielded 5.308% while the class ‘C’ bonds were priced to yield 7.103%. All classes were priced at par. Credit Suisse was the sole lead manager on the deal.

The deal ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 5,018 20 12.04
2 Citi 4,551 15 10.92
3 BNP Paribas 2,642 12 6.34
4 Rabobank 2,633 4 6.32
5 Goldman Sachs 2,615 4 6.28

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 91,021.10 261 12.87%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 86,728.70 253 12.26%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 68,655.49 211 9.71%
4 JPMorgan 49,816.48 157 7.04%
5 Credit Suisse 40,530.59 123 5.73%