Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Greenworks closes first ever commercial PACE deal

Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) lender Greenworks Lending closed an inaugural transaction backed by mid-sized commercial PACE assets on September 25, with plans to become a frequent issuer in the ABS market.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 26 Sep 2017

The $75m single-tranche deal, rated double-A by Morningstar Credit Ratings, was arranged by Guggenheim, with TIAA Investments as the sole buyer. Greenworks could not disclose pricing information at press time.

The assets in the portfolio include office space, industrial and hospitality, with seven states represented.

“Our niche ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 4,755 19 11.75
2 Citi 4,288 14 10.60
3 Rabobank 2,633 4 6.51
4 Goldman Sachs 2,615 4 6.46
5 Barclays 2,603 8 6.43

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 84,503.31 246 12.96%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 71,587.85 220 10.98%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 65,360.43 206 10.03%
4 JPMorgan 46,548.88 148 7.14%
5 Credit Suisse 37,323.31 115 5.73%