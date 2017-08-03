Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Cross River taps Schumer staffer for policy gig

Cross River Bank has tapped Phil Goldfeder, a former staff member with New York Senator Charles Schumer, to lead its government affairs team.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 04:30 PM

Goldfeder will work with regulatory agencies and policy makers in Washington, DC and state regulators to “implement appropriate regulatory frameworks”, according to a statement from the New Jersey-based specialty finance bank, which partners with online lenders such as Marlette Funding to originate and sell loans.

During his time ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 4,755 19 11.75
2 Citi 4,288 14 10.60
3 Rabobank 2,633 4 6.51
4 Goldman Sachs 2,615 4 6.46
5 Barclays 2,603 8 6.43

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 82,367.33 238 12.89%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 71,317.58 219 11.16%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 62,984.09 198 9.86%
4 JPMorgan 45,920.23 145 7.19%
5 Credit Suisse 37,235.50 114 5.83%