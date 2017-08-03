Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Greystone adds two in originations push

US private label and agency CMBS lender Greystone has hired two managing directors in its loan origination business, as the company eyes a pickup in activity in the CMBS market.

  • By Max Adams
  • 08:30 PM

The New York-based firm has hired Joe Mosley Jr and Dan Wolins. Mosley will be based in Greystone’s Birmingham, Alabama, office, while Wolins will be based in New York. Both will report to head of CMBS loan production, Rob Russell.

Speaking with GlobalCapital, Russell said that the ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 4,755 19 11.75
2 Citi 4,288 14 10.60
3 Rabobank 2,633 4 6.51
4 Goldman Sachs 2,615 4 6.46
5 Barclays 2,603 8 6.43

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Aug 2017
1 Citi 73,217.70 205 13.50%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 64,298.92 202 11.86%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 54,013.21 172 9.96%
4 JPMorgan 40,335.50 139 7.44%
5 Credit Suisse 30,239.23 97 5.58%