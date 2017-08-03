Heavy demand, ease of risk retention open US CLO floodgates

In the last ten days, 11 new issue CLOs have been priced in the US market, marking one of the busiest periods in the last two years.According to analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, 10 deals were priced last week for a total of $4.9bn, the highest ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.