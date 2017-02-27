Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Macro backdrop lends mixed outlook to US CLO rally, say analysts

Technical factors have driven US CLO spreads to record tight levels, and analysts have said there could be further room for the rally to run — though concerns around a falling oil price and reflation rate mean mezzanine tranches may have more limited potential for further tightening.

  • By David Bell
  • 04:00 PM

Structured product spreads tightened or remained unchanged last week across the board, as CLO debt spreads remain, in some tranches, at their tightest levels since the financial crisis.

Wells Fargo analysts writing on Monday sounded a note of concern about this direction of travel in credit spreads.

“In ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,136 9 15.66
2 Goldman Sachs 2,150 3 10.73
3 Citi 2,118 5 10.57
4 Societe Generale 1,506 3 7.52
5 Rabobank 1,413 2 7.06

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 24 Apr 2017
1 Citi 38,486.16 95 14.84%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 35,181.47 86 13.56%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 24,415.38 74 9.41%
4 JPMorgan 17,158.72 50 6.62%
5 Goldman Sachs 13,413.44 31 5.17%