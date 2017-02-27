Watermark
Double-A debt proves a tough sell for US CLOs

US CLO double-A debt is becoming more difficult to sell as some Asian accounts hold off, meaning remaining buyers have been able to push harder on stipulations in new deals.

  • By David Bell
  • 07:00 PM

Two investors said that the double-A piece of the capital structure was the most difficult part of a deal to sell, although a CLO manager dismissed this idea and said it was relatively easy across the stack in contrast to the more difficult periods seen last year.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 6,872 9 22.82
2 Citi 5,854 5 19.44
3 Goldman Sachs 4,763 3 15.82
4 Societe Generale 1,506 3 5.00
5 Rabobank 1,413 2 4.69

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 24 Apr 2017
1 Citi 38,486.16 95 14.84%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 35,181.47 86 13.56%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 24,415.38 74 9.41%
4 JPMorgan 17,158.72 50 6.62%
5 Goldman Sachs 13,413.44 31 5.17%